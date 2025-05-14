Albert David Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, Platinum Industries Ltd and IKIO Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2025.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, Sportking India Ltd, Platinum Industries Ltd and IKIO Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 May 2025.

Albert David Ltd crashed 6.59% to Rs 824.2 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3959 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 690 shares in the past one month.

Mafatlal Industries Ltd lost 6.35% to Rs 129.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56672 shares in the past one month.

Sportking India Ltd tumbled 5.85% to Rs 113.53. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 66777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95700 shares in the past one month.

Platinum Industries Ltd fell 5.84% to Rs 257.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14382 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18895 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

IKIO Technologies Ltd shed 5.71% to Rs 222.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11521 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9330 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News