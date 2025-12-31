RITES wins $3.6 million locomotive supply order from Zimbabwe-based entity

RITES said rhat it has secured an international contract worth $3.6 million from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe, for the supply of in-service Cape Gauge diesel electric locomotives.

The order involves the supply of operational Cape Gauge diesel electric locomotives and is scheduled to be executed within a period of three months, RITES said in a regulatory filing.

The contract has been awarded by an international entity and does not fall under related party transactions.

The company further clarified that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.

The total consideration for the order stands at $3.6 million (USD Three Million Six Hundred Thousand only).

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region. As on September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company. The company reported a 32.24% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 109.10 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.50 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations grew 1.45% YoY to Rs 548.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.