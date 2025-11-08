Olympia Industries standalone net profit rises 69.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.16% to Rs 97.27 crore

Net profit of Olympia Industries rose 69.70% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.16% to Rs 97.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.97.2782.321.912.311.000.690.720.480.560.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News