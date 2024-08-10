Rolcon Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 197.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.36% to Rs 16.93 croreNet profit of Rolcon Engineering Company rose 197.14% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.36% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.9311.26 50 OPM %12.175.06 -PBDT2.200.86 156 PBT1.890.62 205 NP1.040.35 197
