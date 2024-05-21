Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rolex Rings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rolex Rings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Bharat Bijlee Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 May 2024.

Rolex Rings Ltd soared 15.64% to Rs 2608.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 17220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1888 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Bijlee Ltd spiked 13.88% to Rs 4443.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21974 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4872 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd surged 13.47% to Rs 340. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 30.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained 10.04% to Rs 3080. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95817 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9195 shares in the past one month.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd advanced 9.51% to Rs 846. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43317 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

