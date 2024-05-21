Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

PK Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of PK Leasing & Finance remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.080.07 14 0.270.26 4 OPM %12.5014.29 -3.703.85 - PBDT0.010.01 0 0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 00 0 NP0.010.01 0 00 0

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

