ZR Infra standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.38 crore

Net profit of ZR Infra rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 891.36% to Rs 16.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.380 0 16.061.62 891 OPM %2.280 --0.372.47 - PBDT0.250.05 400 0.250.05 400 PBT0.240.04 500 0.240.04 500 NP0.180.03 500 0.180.03 500

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

