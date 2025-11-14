Board of Mobavenue AI Tech to consider fund raising

On 21 November 2025

The board of Mobavenue AI Tech will meet on 21 November 2025 to consider proposal of fund raising (primarily intended for business expansion and technology development) by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue under applicable laws, subject to approval from the shareholders and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities, as may be required and to approve ancillary actions for such fund raising.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News