Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 1.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 83.05 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 1.58% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 83.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.83% to Rs 33.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 297.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

83.0581.93297.94274.5024.9525.6321.2923.8820.3420.4962.9665.8315.7016.9344.4252.9312.4412.6433.3639.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News