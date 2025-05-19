Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 1.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 1.58% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 1.37% to Rs 83.05 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 1.58% to Rs 12.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 83.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.83% to Rs 33.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.54% to Rs 297.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 274.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales83.0581.93 1 297.94274.50 9 OPM %24.9525.63 -21.2923.88 - PBDT20.3420.49 -1 62.9665.83 -4 PBT15.7016.93 -7 44.4252.93 -16 NP12.4412.64 -2 33.3639.17 -15

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

