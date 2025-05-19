Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

S & T Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1600.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.01 300 0.170.01 1600 OPM %-1075.00-200.00 --76.47-3100.00 - PBDT-0.380.02 PL 0.06-0.14 LP PBT-0.390.01 PL 0.04-0.15 LP NP-0.390.01 PL 0.04-0.15 LP

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

