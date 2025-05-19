Banco Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 125.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.05% to Rs 868.40 crore

Net profit of Banco Products (India) rose 125.21% to Rs 153.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.05% to Rs 868.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 717.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.36% to Rs 391.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.23% to Rs 3187.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2742.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

