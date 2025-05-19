Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 202.56% to Rs 1.18 crore

Asian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 202.56% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.180.39 203 2.131.63 31 OPM %16.1066.67 -34.7470.55 - PBDT0.04-0.02 LP 0.030.31 -90 PBT-0.02-0.08 75 -0.190.09 PL NP00.06 -100 0.060.15 -60

First Published: May 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

