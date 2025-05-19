Asian Warehousing reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 202.56% to Rs 1.18 crore

Asian Warehousing reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 202.56% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 2.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

