SIL Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 89.66% to Rs 0.58 crore

Net loss of SIL Investments reported to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 89.66% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.13% to Rs 30.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.57% to Rs 54.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.585.6154.8250.96-332.7639.5778.3378.92-1.563.0544.4543.10-2.192.5841.8941.39-2.692.0030.9329.42

