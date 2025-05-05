Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 110.31 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 4.17% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 110.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 14.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 365.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

