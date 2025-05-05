Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 116.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.13% to Rs 39.76 crore

Net profit of Nila Spaces rose 116.51% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.13% to Rs 39.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.76% to Rs 14.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.71% to Rs 135.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.7632.29135.8090.7125.4317.7124.4011.977.654.2325.6417.206.343.1420.4715.984.722.1814.7313.42

