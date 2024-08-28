Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Roto Pumps spurts on Rs 12-cr order win

Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Roto Pumps advanced 4.18% to Rs 598.65 after the company announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 11.89 crore in Dubai, for supply of progressive cavity pumps.

The company bagged the order from UAE-based Ali and Sons Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing, for a consideration of $1,416,444 equivalent to Rs 11.89 crore.

The order includes designing, engineering and supply of progressive cavity pumps along with supervision support.

The supply is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the next financial year.

Meanwhile, the firm said that the said order will be executed through Roto Pumps Mena FZE, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Dubai.

Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 26.7% to Rs 5.54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 7.56 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales grew by 5.7% year on year to Rs 57.61 crore during the quarter.

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

