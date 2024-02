Route Mobile has allotted 1,67,500 equity shares under ESOP on 16 February 2024.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 62,62,10,320 (consisting of 6,26,21,032 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each) to Rs. 62,78,85,320 (consisting of 6,27,88,532 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each).

