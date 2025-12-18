Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Gabriel India Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd and Hindustan Copper Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 December 2025.

Route Mobile Ltd soared 9.57% to Rs 746 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 79017 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88057 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd surged 5.46% to Rs 1011. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37061 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44463 shares in the past one month.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spiked 5.23% to Rs 2674.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 57972 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17305 shares in the past one month.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd jumped 4.65% to Rs 260.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurt 4.52% to Rs 384.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

