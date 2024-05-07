Route Mobile Ltd Slips 3.48%

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 8.32% over last one month compared to 2.06% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX

Route Mobile Ltd fell 3.48% today to trade at Rs 1479.9. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index is down 0.11% to quote at 2633.67. The index is up 2.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd decreased 1.48% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd lost 1.2% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecommunication index went up 64.86 % over last one year compared to the 19.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Route Mobile Ltd has lost 8.32% over last one month compared to 2.06% gain in S&P BSE Telecommunication index and 0.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1269 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3626 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1759.5 on 17 Jul 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1277.7 on 11 May 2023.

