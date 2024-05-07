Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp appoints Nitin Agarwal as CEO - Steel Business

Welspun Corp appoints Nitin Agarwal as CEO - Steel Business

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
With effect from 06 May 2024

Welspun Corp has appointed Nitin Agarwal as CEO - Steel Business, with effect from 06 May 2024.

Nitin Agarwal is associated with Welspun Group for over 19 years with a proven expertise in Global Supply Chain Management, Business Development, Sales & Marketing. As a leader, he has garnered a distinguished track record in Logistics and Shipping, Procurement and techno commercial business acumen in the field of Steel pipes for O&G and Water sector. After a successful decade-long stint in the USA, as the supply chain and commercial function head for US operations, Agarwal is currently President - Global Supply Chain & Marketing at Welspun Corp. He was instrumental in commissioning our Little Rock facility from Greenfield to fully operational Spiral & HFIW plants, with a capacity of over 500,000 MTPA.

First Published: May 07 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

