Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 34.64 croreNet profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 25.87% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.6429.70 17 OPM %9.968.18 -PBDT3.614.07 -11 PBT3.413.87 -12 NP2.553.44 -26
