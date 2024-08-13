Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 25.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.63% to Rs 34.64 crore

Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 25.87% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.63% to Rs 34.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.34.6429.709.968.183.614.073.413.872.553.44

