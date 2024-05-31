Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 31.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 31.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 76.20 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 31.15% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.10% to Rs 48.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 293.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales76.2072.55 5 293.61263.55 11 OPM %23.3330.08 -25.9131.07 - PBDT19.4221.04 -8 76.9081.98 -6 PBT14.1916.21 -12 57.0463.60 -10 NP16.6312.68 31 48.4947.03 3

