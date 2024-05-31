Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 31.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 76.20 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels rose 31.15% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 72.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.10% to Rs 48.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 293.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 263.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
