Amrapali Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 41.28% to Rs 5143.34 crore

Net profit of Amrapali Industries reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.28% to Rs 5143.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3640.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.08% to Rs 27300.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 29068.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5143.343640.41 41 27300.8929068.44 -6 OPM %-0.050.04 -0.010.02 - PBDT1.220.41 198 2.992.62 14 PBT0.37-0.19 LP 1.040.88 18 NP0.03-0.18 LP 0.900.72 25

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

