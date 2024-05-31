Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suditi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.33% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net Loss of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.33% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.12% to Rs 67.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales12.2316.83 -27 67.71102.78 -34 OPM %-57.15-121.21 --17.60-24.56 - PBDT-3.84-7.22 47 -9.26-14.75 37 PBT-4.52-8.03 44 -12.01-16.63 28 NP-4.39-7.85 44 -11.88-16.42 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Suditi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 77.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Amrapali Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

G V Films reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Murae Organisor standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story