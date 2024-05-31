Suditi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.33% to Rs 12.23 crore

Net Loss of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.33% to Rs 12.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.12% to Rs 67.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

12.2316.8367.71102.78-57.15-121.21-17.60-24.56-3.84-7.22-9.26-14.75-4.52-8.03-12.01-16.63-4.39-7.85-11.88-16.42

