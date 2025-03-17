Royal Orchid Hotels launches two new properties in Colva, Goa

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) has launched two new properties under Regenta brand in the coastal town of Colva, Goa bringing the total number of ROHL properties in the city to six. Regenta Baywatch Resort and Regenta Beach House, the twin properties, a short walk from the Colva Beach, combine modern architecture with contemporary elegance, offering guests convenience, comfort and an immersive experience of the region's unique cultural essence making them an ideal choice for corporate events, weddings, and other special occasions.

Speaking on the announcement, Arjun Baljee, President of Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd., "Building on our 15+year legacy in Goa, ROHL is proud to announce the launch of two new signature properties that will further solidify our commitment to elevating the state's hospitality landscape and delivering unparalleled guest experiences. With their unique locations and superior amenities, we're confident that these two hotels will carve out a distinct presence in Goa's thriving market especially for weddings and MICE events. We're excited to collaborate with Mr Ajit Patel to bring this vision to life.

