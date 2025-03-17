Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pound speculative net longs rise further

Pound speculative net longs rise further

Image
Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures climbed further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29193 contracts in the data reported through March 11, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 10619 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ola Electric hits 52-week low after arm faces insolvency petition over payment default

Nifty closes above 22,500; pharma shares advance

Japanese markets rise sharply

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.19%

Board of Five-Star Business Finance approves NCD issuance of up to Rs 4,000 cr

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story