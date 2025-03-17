Pound speculative net longs rise further

Large currency speculative net longs in the Pound futures climbed further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 29193 contracts in the data reported through March 11, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 10619 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News