Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Rishikesh

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new property in Rishikesh.

The 36-key property is strategically located in Tapovan, Rishikesh, offering guests easy access to the banks of the River Ganga, famous ashrams, and the region's adventure sports hubs. Designed to cater to both spiritual seekers and adventure enthusiasts, the hotel will feature well-appointed rooms, a multi-cuisine restaurant, banquet and conference facilities ideal for destination weddings and corporate retreats, and essential wellness amenities like a spa and a fitness center. Its location will provide a picturesque base for exploring landmark sites like the Ram Jhula and Laxman Jhula.