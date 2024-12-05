Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 22.16% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.97% to Rs 815.73 croreNet profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 22.16% to Rs 48.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.97% to Rs 815.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 709.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales815.73709.54 15 OPM %6.5211.59 -PBDT65.2683.28 -22 PBT65.2683.28 -22 NP48.4862.28 -22
