Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit declines 50.89% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Sales rise 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. declined 50.89% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 13.41% to Rs 713.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 629.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales713.86629.47 13 OPM %0.662.14 -PBDT7.9815.90 -50 PBT7.9815.90 -50 NP5.7811.77 -51

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

