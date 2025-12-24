VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

VA TECH WABAG said that the Developer Consortium has been declared the preferred bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Developer Consortium comprises of Metito Utilities Limited, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge Limited Company.

WABAG is the preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the ISTP project.

The Hadda ISTP Project is to be developed under a 25 year build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model by the Developer Consortium.

The proposed EPC project includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of advanced treatment facilities. Central to the bid is a sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day, which is expandable to 250,000 cubic meters.

The project also features a treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system equipped with a large storage tank. Additionally, a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline will be constructed with a total throughput capacity of 350,000 cubic meters per day. The commencement date of the project will be announced post execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the Developer Consortium. Rohan Mittal, Head Strategy and Business Growth GCC, said: "Being associated with a project of such strategic importance is both an honour and a responsibility we take very seriously. This selection reinforces our strong presence in the Middle East and our growing partnerships in Saudi Arabia."