Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

VA TECH WABAG declared as preferred EPC partner for Saudi-based ISTP project

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

VA TECH WABAG said that the Developer Consortium has been declared the preferred bidder by the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) for the Hadda Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Developer Consortium comprises of Metito Utilities Limited, Etihad Water and Electricity Company PJSC, and SkyBridge Limited Company.

WABAG is the preferred engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partner for the ISTP project.

The Hadda ISTP Project is to be developed under a 25 year build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model by the Developer Consortium.

The proposed EPC project includes the design, engineering, procurement, and construction of advanced treatment facilities. Central to the bid is a sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of 100,000 cubic meters per day, which is expandable to 250,000 cubic meters.

The project also features a treated sewage effluent (TSE) reuse system equipped with a large storage tank.

Additionally, a 38-kilometre transmission pipeline will be constructed with a total throughput capacity of 350,000 cubic meters per day.

The commencement date of the project will be announced post execution of the concession agreements and financial closure by the Developer Consortium.

Rohan Mittal, Head Strategy and Business Growth GCC, said: "Being associated with a project of such strategic importance is both an honour and a responsibility we take very seriously.

This selection reinforces our strong presence in the Middle East and our growing partnerships in Saudi Arabia."

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

The company reported standalone net profit surged 22.05% to Rs 70.3 crore on a 12.51% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 690 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.92% to currently trade at Rs 1305.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GPT Infra gains after bagging Rs 199-cr contract from North Eastern Railway

Innovana Thinklabs Ltd Slides 2.72%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.66%

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Oswal Pumps secures order of Rs 180 cr from MSEDCL

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story