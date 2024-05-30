Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 360.75 crore

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 96.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 360.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 470.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.90% to Rs 1388.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1873.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales360.75473.49 -24 1388.471873.83 -26 OPM %0.292.95 -2.000.65 - PBDT273.50-215.02 LP -33.74-738.86 95 PBT257.30-235.21 LP -103.40-824.56 87 NP164.10-96.86 LP -72.27-470.89 85

First Published: May 30 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

