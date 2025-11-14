RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 26.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.65% to Rs 316.79 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 26.96% to Rs 13.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 316.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 394.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.316.79394.286.436.1021.2529.6218.8727.2313.8218.92

