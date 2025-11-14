Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 19.18 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 23.57% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.1816.7917.3116.803.903.362.842.271.941.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News