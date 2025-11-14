Variman Global Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.25% to Rs 22.39 crore

Net profit of Variman Global Enterprises declined 76.92% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.25% to Rs 22.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.22.3932.10-1.071.000.350.560.200.370.090.39

