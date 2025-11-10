RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.20% to Rs 2668.26 crore

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.20% to Rs 2668.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2165.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2668.262165.7311.4610.05131.1856.138.45-33.35-52.02-77.85

