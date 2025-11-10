Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 258.49 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 37.50% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 258.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales258.49215.29 20 OPM %19.5817.08 -PBDT54.5738.44 42 PBT51.2835.28 45 NP35.9726.16 38

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

