Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Saksoft rose 37.50% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 258.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.258.49215.2919.5817.0854.5738.4451.2835.2835.9726.16

