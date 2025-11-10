Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 10514.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.89% to Rs 941.02 crore

Net profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 10514.58% to Rs 50.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.89% to Rs 941.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 833.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.941.02833.6010.587.56118.1660.8781.1928.4650.950.48

