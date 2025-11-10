KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 17.01% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.90% to Rs 1587.71 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 17.01% to Rs 169.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 203.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.90% to Rs 1587.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1471.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1587.711471.4118.7720.22305.27339.20230.57283.11169.09203.75

