Hindustan Media Ventures consolidated net profit declines 27.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.47% to Rs 196.87 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Media Ventures declined 27.33% to Rs 10.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.47% to Rs 196.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 171.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.196.87171.99-4.93-8.4216.2719.7911.2914.8210.0813.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News