IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit rises 5.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.85% to Rs 488.63 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories rose 5.05% to Rs 12.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 488.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 411.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.488.63411.127.777.9336.4533.0816.7015.3812.6912.08

