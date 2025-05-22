Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the March 2025 quarter


Sales rise 27.13% to Rs 3079.37 crore

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 10.71% to Rs 420.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 471.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.13% to Rs 3079.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2422.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.08% to Rs 1990.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1912.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.98% to Rs 12207.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10260.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3079.372422.24 27 12207.4410260.44 19 OPM %22.1924.20 -24.7224.50 - PBDT746.30671.69 11 3137.552776.36 13 PBT515.43571.91 -10 2516.332397.94 5 NP420.77471.24 -11 1990.961912.90 4

