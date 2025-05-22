KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 179.04 crore

Net Loss of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 179.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 717.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 854.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

