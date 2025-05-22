Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

KIC Metaliks reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 23.90% to Rs 179.04 crore

Net Loss of KIC Metaliks reported to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 23.90% to Rs 179.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.03% to Rs 717.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 854.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales179.04235.26 -24 717.23854.18 -16 OPM %-0.540.71 -1.722.87 - PBDT-2.471.01 PL 3.2516.29 -80 PBT-6.19-2.72 -128 -11.631.50 PL NP-4.40-1.33 -231 -6.092.28 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Best Eastern Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the March 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 52.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story