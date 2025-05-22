Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Best Eastern Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Best Eastern Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 4.32% to Rs 1.33 crore

Net Loss of Best Eastern Hotels reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.32% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.86% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.79% to Rs 6.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.331.39 -4 6.256.14 2 OPM %0.7511.51 -8.9616.94 - PBDT-0.060.02 PL 0.480.88 -45 PBT-0.05-0.18 72 00.22 -100 NP-0.03-0.22 86 0.010.14 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 10.71% in the March 2025 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 52.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Oil India consolidated net profit declines 38.80% in the March 2025 quarter

Cupid consolidated net profit declines 51.48% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 22 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story