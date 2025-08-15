Nitin Castings standalone net profit rises 44.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.33% to Rs 35.75 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings rose 44.19% to Rs 5.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.33% to Rs 35.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.7539.8715.4411.548.006.007.455.525.713.96

