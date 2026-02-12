RSD Finance consolidated net profit rises 158.43% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.49% to Rs 14.25 croreNet profit of RSD Finance rose 158.43% to Rs 6.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.49% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.2531.31 -54 OPM %53.6827.40 -PBDT9.368.23 14 PBT8.926.11 46 NP6.902.67 158
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content