Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit declines 31.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:41 AM IST
Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 31.18% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales755.01741.83 2 OPM %8.8411.43 -PBDT57.8980.91 -28 PBT48.3971.35 -32 NP31.0145.06 -31

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

