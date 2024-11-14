Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit declines 31.18% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.78% to Rs 755.01 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 31.18% to Rs 31.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.78% to Rs 755.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 741.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales755.01741.83 2 OPM %8.8411.43 -PBDT57.8980.91 -28 PBT48.3971.35 -32 NP31.0145.06 -31
