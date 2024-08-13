Ruby Mills standalone net profit rises 19.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.74% to Rs 46.97 croreNet profit of Ruby Mills rose 19.73% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 12.74% to Rs 46.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales46.9753.83 -13 OPM %27.0418.61 -PBDT14.2411.42 25 PBT10.929.26 18 NP8.807.35 20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News