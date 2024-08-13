Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 105.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.47% to Rs 74.03 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 105.03% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.47% to Rs 74.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 41.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.74.0341.4824.3325.9416.859.5016.278.9613.866.76

