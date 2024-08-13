B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 136.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 28.48 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media rose 136.00% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.28.4824.898.2916.672.771.961.890.831.180.50

