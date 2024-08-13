Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit rises 136.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 28.48 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media rose 136.00% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.4824.89 14 OPM %8.2916.67 -PBDT2.771.96 41 PBT1.890.83 128 NP1.180.50 136

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

