Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 444.83 croreNet profit of Renaissance Global rose 9.85% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.83473.18 -6 OPM %8.217.11 -PBDT26.2925.26 4 PBT19.1817.81 8 NP15.6114.21 10
