Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Renaissance Global consolidated net profit rises 9.85% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.99% to Rs 444.83 crore

Net profit of Renaissance Global rose 9.85% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.99% to Rs 444.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 473.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales444.83473.18 -6 OPM %8.217.11 -PBDT26.2925.26 4 PBT19.1817.81 8 NP15.6114.21 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly in red; HDFC Bank slips 2%, RVNL rises 3% on MSCI update

US-India relationship among most consequential in world: White House

Ahead of US elections, Musk pitches role for himself in second Trump WH

US visa bulletin for Sept:1 year setback for many, expect India and China

MSCI Aug rejig: India weight on equity index at record; $3 bn inflows eyed

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story